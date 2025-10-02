Siddaramaiah conducting caste census to save his CM’s post: Union Minister

Dharwad, Oct 2 (IANS) Ridiculing internal strife in the Karnataka Congress unit over power sharing, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is conducting a caste census in the state to save his post.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Joshi claimed: "While Siddaramaiah has claimed he will remain Chief Minister for five years, leaders from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s faction are already discussing a change in leadership. Against this backdrop, CM Siddaramaiah has taken up the caste census as a political calculation to safeguard his chief ministership."

Joshi further launched an attack on the Siddaramaiah government over the ongoing social, economic, and academic survey known as the caste census in Karnataka, saying that the Central government has already decided to conduct a national census, so there is no opposition to enumeration.

"However, the state’s survey has included unnecessary and personal questions. What does it mean to list categories like ‘Christian Lingayat’ or ‘Christian Brahmin’? This is a census designed to encourage conversion of Hindus,” Joshi slammed.

He further pointed out that the survey even includes questions such as, “Are you a member of any social organisation?” Joshi reacted angrily, saying that this is an attempt to divide Hindu society.

Joshi noted that seers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community have also held meetings and expressed the view that, regardless of caste, all are Hindus. “But the Congress-led government is taking such measures politically to break Hindu society,” Joshi charged.

Commenting on recent statements by state Congress leaders regarding the alleged power-sharing agreement between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to share the CM’s post for equal terms, State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that no one has the authority to speak on the matter.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shivakumar responded to reporters’ questions and issued a clear warning.

“Anyone speaking about power-sharing is indulging in anti-party activity. Talking about it damages the party,” he asserted.

Shivakumar appealed to all party members to refrain from discussing the issue, stating that such comments harm the party's image in the state.

Shivakumar reiterated that CM Siddaramaiah has clearly stated the high command’s decision is final. “We will abide by the high command’s decision. For us, the party is more important than individuals,” he said.

“There is no discussion on power-sharing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already issued a statement clarifying this. No one should talk about it. Those who continue to speak on the issue are damaging the party’s reputation,” he added.

--IANS

mka/dan