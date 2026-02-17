Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case's main petitioner writes to UP CM, seeks ban on Muslims selling colours on Holi

Mathura, Feb 17 (IANS) Religious and political tensions have intensified in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Holi festival, with Dinesh Sharma, also known as Falahari Maharaj, the main petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute case, writing a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking ban on Muslims selling gulal during the festival of colours.

In his letter, Falahari Maharaj made serious allegations, claiming that anti-Hindu elements could mix harmful impurities such as glass shards or spit into the colours to defile the sanctity of the festival.

He argued that members of the Muslim community should be kept away from business related to Hindu festivals in order to prevent any untoward incidents and avoid hurting religious sentiments.

Through the letter, Dinesh Sharma appealed for several measures, including restricting Muslim traders from setting up stalls around Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and other major temples. He also linked the issue to alleged conspiracies of 'love jihad' and maintained that only Sanatani traders should be permitted to sell items associated with Hindu religious festivals.

Dinesh Sharma is known for his strong resolve and has been in the limelight for his prolonged fast.

According to his supporters, he has abstained from regular food for the past four years and has been surviving only on fruits. He has reportedly vowed not to consume normal food until the mosque is completely removed from the Janmabhoomi complex. His fast continues even today.

The demand has once again sparked a debate over the idea of an "economic boycott". While one section views it as a matter of security and religious purity, others argue that such appeals are against social harmony and the long-standing Ganga-Jamuni culture of the region. As of now, there has been no official response to the letter from the Chief Minister's Office or the local administration.

Holi is a major Hindu festival celebrated across India and in many parts of the world. Considered the second biggest festival in the Hindu calendar after Diwali.

The Braj region, closely associated with the life of Lord Krishna, is especially famous for its grand Holi celebrations. Rituals in Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Nandgaon and Barsana attract thousands of devotees. The traditional 'Lathmar Holi' of Barsana is globally renowned and remains one of the most distinctive Holi celebrations in the country.

