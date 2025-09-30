Showers of relief: Heavy rain cools NCR, brings respite from humid weather

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The weather in the National Capital Region (NCR) changed dramatically on Tuesday, as dark clouds gathered in the morning. It was followed by short spells of rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and adjoining areas.

The showers came as a major relief for residents reeling under the persistent heat and humidity over the past week.

The downpour brought the mercury down, offering a pleasant break from the sweltering conditions.

However, the rain also led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas, inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hours.

Slow traffic was reported from parts of Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, Indirapuram, and several sectors in Noida and Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wet spell is likely to continue over the next two days.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in NCR and adjoining regions till October 1,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

The forecast suggests maximum temperatures will hover around 34-35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will remain between 26-29 degrees Celsius. Skies will stay partly cloudy, with intermittent light rain or drizzle.

Humidity levels are likely to remain in the range of 55-85 per cent -- largely comfortable weather conditions.

The IMD added that from October 2 onwards, the intensity of rainfall will reduce, though cloudy skies will persist.

By October 5, it said, the region is expected to see clearer skies, with maximum temperatures dropping gradually to around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures settling near 24 degrees C.

The rains, however, have brought cheer to many. Several people took to social media, sharing pictures and videos celebrating the change in weather.

Farmers in nearby districts also welcomed the rains, as they could prove crucial for late-sown crops that needed moisture.

Weather experts said the spell would help balance seasonal conditions before the final withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India.

