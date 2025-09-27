Showcasing valor and commitment to nature, Indian Army soldiers scale Mount Gorichen in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 27 (IANS) The valiant soldiers of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps have successfully summited Mount Gorichen (6,488 meters), the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said this remarkable achievement -- summiting Mount Gorichen on September 19 -- stands as a testament to their discipline, endurance, and unyielding spirit in one of the most challenging terrains of the Eastern Himalayas.

He said that the expedition was launched with the dual objectives of fostering adventure and instilling resilience, while also reinforcing the Army’s commitment to preserving the natural sanctity of the region.

“Facing harsh winds, icy ridges, and thin air at extreme altitude, the team showcased exceptional teamwork and unwavering determination, ultimately standing victorious atop the 'Roof of Arunachal',” the official said.

According to the spokesman, in addition to the summit success, the soldiers carried out a cleanliness drive along their route, underlining the Army’s pledge to the principles of environmental stewardship.

The effort highlighted the importance of sustainable mountaineering practices and served as a reminder of the responsibility to protect and conserve India’s pristine Himalayan ecosystems.

Lieutenant General Abhijjit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, congratulated the team, stating: “This expedition is a reflection of the Indian Army’s grit and resilience. Our soldiers not only conquered the formidable heights of Gorichen but also set an example in respecting and preserving the environment. It is a matter of immense pride for the Spear Corps and the Indian Army.”

The Mount Gorichen expedition stands as both a symbol of military excellence and a message of ecological responsibility. It reinforces the Indian Army’s ethos of courage, determination, and commitment to service — not only to the nation, but also to the natural heritage of the Himalayas, the Defence PRO stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully concluded a two-week long Yoga training programme for its combatants at Along in Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Rawat said that the programme, conducted from September 15 to 27, was meticulously designed to enhance the holistic well-being of soldiers by combining physical endurance with mental resilience through the timeless discipline of Yoga.

Under the guidance of trained instructors, the sessions were tailored to address the unique physical and psychological demands faced by soldiers operating in challenging terrain and climatic conditions of the region.

Beyond improving physical fitness, the initiative focused on cultivating calmness of mind, emotional balance, and spiritual strength—qualities that are indispensable for effective soldiering under operational stress, the spokesman said.

He said that this well-organised initiative stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment towards adopting holistic fitness measures in line with the national vision of promoting Yoga as a way of life.

The culmination of the programme at Along marks yet another milestone in Spear Corps’ endeavour to nurture its warriors not only as defenders of the nation but also as balanced individuals prepared to meet every challenge with calmness and strength, the official stated.

