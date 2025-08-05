Shovana Mohanty appointed Odisha SCW chief; Babita Patra to head child rights body

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed BJP leader Shovana Mohanty as the new chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW), Bhubaneswar.

The post of chairperson was lying vacant following the removal of former chairperson Minati Behera and four other members of the commission in November 2024.

"In pursuance of Section-3(1) and Section-3(2) (b) of the Odisha State Commission for Women Act, 1993, the State Government have been pleased to appoint Smt. Shovana Mohanty, At-Karanjia, Remuna, Dist-Balasore, as Chairperson, Odisha State Commission for Women, Bhubaneswar," reads the notification issued by the state Women and Child Development Department.

As per the notification, Mohanty will hold the office of chairperson of the SCW for three years.

After being appointed the Chairperson of the SCW, Mohanty thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and State BJP president Manmohan Samal for placing their faith in her.

"I will put in all my efforts to ensure that the neglected and oppressed women of the state get justice," said Mohanty.

The state government has also nominated four new members to the state commission for Women, as per the provisions under Section 3 (1) and Section 3 (2)(c) of the Odisha State Commission for Women Act, 1993 (Odisha Act 19 of 1994).

The Women and Child Development Department, in another notification, declared Prativa Satpathy, Urmila Mohapatra, Kalpana Mallick and Mukta Sahu as the new members of the SCW, Odisha.

In another significant development, the state government appointed Babita Patra as the chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).

Patra will hold the office for three years from the date of assuming office or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The state government also appointed Sukeshi Oram, Kalpana Lenka, Chandana Das, Kasturi Mishra, Manasmita Khuntia and Sujata Nayak as members of the OSCPCR for three years.

--IANS

gyan/svn