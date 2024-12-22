"Should be investigated from constable to CM": Digvijaya on Lokayukta recovering assets worth Rs 7.98 cr from RTO official

Raigarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): After Madhya Pradesh Lokayukt recovered assets worth Rs 7.98 crores from the residence of former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and his associate Chetan Singh in Bhopal, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday called for a thorough investigation in the matter.

"This should be investigated from the constable to the Chief Minister," Digvijaya told ANI.

MP Lokayukta conducted raids on Saturday evening.

The Lokayukta stated that a total asset worth Rs 3,86,00,000 which includes vehicle and household goods of Rs 2,21,00,000, Gold and diamond jewellery of Rs 50,00,000 and cash of Rs 1,15,00,000 was recovered from the residence of a former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma.

Similarly, a total asset worth Rs 4,12,00,000 which includes 234 kg silver worth Rs 2,10,00,000 and Rs 1,72,00,000 cash, was recovered from the residence of Sharma's associate Chetan Singh.

Earlier on Thursday night, Bhopal police and Income Tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crores and Rs 9.86 crores cash from an abandoned car, which contained the number plate MP 07 (Gwalior RTO) registered in the name of Chetan Singh, in state capital Bhopal on Thursday late at night.

The car was parked abandoned near Mendori-Kushalpur road under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station limits in the state capital. On getting the information, the police reached the spot, seized the amount and an investigation into the matter was underway, the police added.

Later, the police informed the Income Tax Department about the matter, following which the officials reached the spot, broke the glass of the vehicle and took out the bags kept inside the car. When the bags were checked, around 52 kg of gold worth around Rs 40 crores and around Rs 9.86 crores of cash money was recovered from it.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

