Shooter of Bhau gang arrested after encounter with police in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) A shooter of the Himanshu @Bhau gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of Delhi Police's special cell in the Rohini area.

The accused was identified as Deepak Dhankar, 23, a resident of the village Madina Gindhran, Rohtak, Haryana.

Dhankar was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Anil Kumar (uncle of rival gangster Sunny @ Baba Gang).

On June 3, acting on a tip-off that Dhankar would come near UER-II, Rohini Sector 35 area to meet his associates, a police team led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas laid a trap.

At around 10.30 p.m., the police team spotted the accused and asked him to surrender. However, he fired three rounds at the police team, which retaliated, and the accused sustained a bullet wound in his right knee.

The police, thereafter, overpowered Dhankar and took him to the BSA Hospital, Rohini.

An illegal pistol with three live cartridges and a bike were recovered from his possession, police said in a statement.

Upon verification, the bike was found to be stolen from the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghazipur.

Other accused persons involved in the murder of Anil Kumar have been identified, and the investigation is on, it added.

On June 1, Dhankar had shot dead Kumar, who was recently released on bail in a murder case, due to an ongoing gang war.

Dhankar was booked at Police Station Shivaji Colony, Rohtak, Haryana, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kumar was involved in a double murder incident in Ritoli village, Rohtak, in which Rohit @ Bajrang (cousin of Himanshu @ Bhau) and his uncle Rajender were killed in March 2022.

The police said that Kumar was targeted to avenge the death of Bhau's cousin.

--IANS

svn/dpb