Shock in Jharkhand police after sub-inspector found dead in Adityapur, probe launched

Jamshedpur, Aug 16 (IANS) Tension gripped Adityapur in Saraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Saturday after the body of police sub-inspector Arun Kumar Singh was recovered under mysterious circumstances, officials said.

The incident triggered shock across the police force and the local community.

Singh, who lived in Ranchi, had recently been posted in the Saraikela district.

According to locals, his body was spotted lying in a field behind a chicken shop near Jagriti Maidan, close to the RIT police station in Adityapur.

They immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination.

Police sources said Singh had travelled from Ranchi to Adityapur to take charge of the Saraikela police station storeroom. However, the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

“We are probing all angles -- whether it is suicide, accident, or a case of foul play. Forensic evidence has been collected and CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined,” an investigating officer said.

Singh was regarded as a dedicated and upright officer with decades of service behind him, police said.

Having previously served at the RIT police station, he was well acquainted with the area.

Colleagues described him as “experienced and honest,” noting that he was scheduled to retire next year.

The recovery of his body in such suspicious conditions has raised serious concerns within the police department.

Senior officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report is available.

“The matter is being taken very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway,” officials assured.

The incident has created a stir both within police ranks and among local residents, as the sudden and unexplained death of a senior officer has cast a shadow over the district’s law enforcement machinery.

--IANS

