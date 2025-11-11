Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates revived waterbody in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Rural Development, and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated a revived water tank in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district as part of 'Watershed Mahotsav' on Tuesday.

He, along with Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and district incharge minister Kandula Durgesh, inaugurated the 21-acre tank, which has been revived at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore in Vengalayapalem in Guntur Rural Mandal.

Speaking to media persons, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the 150-year-old waterbody, which was lying unused, has been revived.

He congratulated the local administration for developing a plantation on a five-acre area with 250 coconut trees to use the income for maintenance of the waterbody. He called this an ideal sustainable model.

He also noted that a walking track, an open-air theatre and an open gym have also been developed, which will help undertake cultural activities. "This shows how a waterbody can be used for multipurpose activities," he said.

"Water is life. There is no life without water, and there is no agriculture without soil. Conservation of both water and soil is essential," he said and termed the watershed mission and 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' a boon for water and soil conservation.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan noted that under the watershed mission, several waterbodies were built, which helped recharge underground water and benefited farmers.

"Under the Watershed Mission, while the construction of new water sources is essential, we must not forget that our old water structures are our invaluable heritage. Adopting this model across the country, we will restore all such old water sources and make them usable again so that we can save water and ensure water security for future generations," he said.

A programme was also planned as part of the National Watershed Conference organised by the Department of Land Resources (DoLR) under the Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. However, the programme was cancelled due to Monday's blast in New Delhi.

