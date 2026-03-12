Shivraj Singh Chouhan approves key proposals of MP during meeting with CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved several key proposals of the Madhya Pradesh government during a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Thursday.

The meeting was held at Krishi Bhavan and was attended by Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, along with senior officials from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and the state government.

During the meeting, discussions were held on several pending issues related to agricultural procurement and rural development in Madhya Pradesh, particularly mustard procurement.

Chouhan approved the state’s proposal under the Bhavantar Payment Scheme for mustard procurement and directed the concerned departments to expedite the payment process.

“This decision will provide relief to mustard-producing farmers and help the state government fulfil its commitments to farmers in a timely manner,” Chouhan said in a statement.

The Union Minister also handed over an approval letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for 100 per cent procurement of Tur (pigeon pea) in Madhya Pradesh.

“This step will ensure full government procurement of Tur from farmers in the state, protecting them from fluctuations in market prices and ensuring a stable income,” he added.

The meeting also reviewed issues related to payments for mustard and soybean price differences in Madhya Pradesh, additional targets for green gram and black gram under the Pulses Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PM Crop Insurance Scheme), the Soil Health and Fertility Programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Chouhan directed officials to prioritise pending matters related to Madhya Pradesh so that farmers, labourers and the rural poor in the state can receive timely relief and benefits.

He also noted that Madhya Pradesh is observing 2026 as the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’, and said the Centre is giving special priority to the agricultural state.

“During the Farmer Welfare Year, it will be ensured that farmers cultivating mustard, pigeon pea, green gram, black gram and oilseeds receive all possible assistance, while the state continues to lead in rural development,” Chouhan said.

--IANS

pd/skp