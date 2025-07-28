Shivraj Chouhan meets Rajasthan CM; assures complete Central support for agriculture, rural development

Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Krishi Bhawan to review progress in rural development and agriculture-related schemes in the state.

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan also assured that the Centre will continue to extend full support for the state’s agricultural and rural development initiatives.

During the meeting, Shivraj Chouhan announced that the Centre has released Rs 4,384 crore to Rajasthan under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the current financial year. This allocation includes Rs 3,286 crore for wages, Rs 944 crore for materials, and Rs 154 crore for administrative expenses.

Chief Minister Sharma thanked the Union Minister for the timely financial support.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). Union Minister Chouhan appreciated the state’s efforts and assured that additional houses would be approved promptly once the ongoing survey verification is complete.

A total of 7.46 lakh houses, including those under the PM-JANMAN scheme, are planned for Rajasthan. Agricultural development was a key focus, with discussions on schemes such as 'Per Drop More Crop' under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), construction of rainwater harvesting ponds, and field fencing initiatives. Progress in the Bassi region of Jaipur was also highlighted.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister proposed the establishment of agricultural supervisors at the Gram Panchayat level, a suggestion welcomed by the Centre.

Further, both leaders also discussed promoting Rajasthan’s superior peanut varieties, boosting interstate trade, and marketing the state’s high-quality castor oil. The progress under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission was also reviewed.

Concluding the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma informed that Rajasthan has received favourable monsoon rainfall this year, which is expected to significantly improve the agricultural yield in 2025.

