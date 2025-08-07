Shivraj Chouhan hails PM Modi's 'lab-to-land' vision, says 'no one suffers from hunger anymore'

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pioneering 'lab-to-land' approach aimed at empowering farmers across the country and also eradicating hunger.

"Every word of the Prime Minister is like a mantra to us. A year ago, when the Prime Minister came to this Pusa Complex, he told us to join lab-to-land. Until we get science and farmers together, agriculture will not move in the right direction," he said.

"With PM Modi's inspiration, many initiatives are being carried out today. One of them was the Adhunik Krishi Chaupal, and the other was the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Initiative. As part of this, 2,170 teams of scientists reached more than 64,000 villages and directly interacted with over one crore farmers," Chouhan said during the inauguration of the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at ICAR PUSA in New Delhi on Thursday.

PM Modi inaugurated the global conference and also released a commemorative coin in honour of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, the father of India's Green Revolution.

Reflecting on Swaminathan's legacy, Chouhan said, "Everyone lives for themselves, even insects and animals do. But to live only for oneself, what is the meaning of such a life? True life is when you live for others, for society, for the country, for the world. And such was the personality of the late Dr. M. S. Swaminathan. During the Bengal famine of 1942–43, when millions were on the brink of starvation, his heart was deeply moved. It was then that he dedicated himself to agriculture, to farmers and to the mission of eradicating hunger."

Recalling a milestone moment in Indian agriculture, Chouhan mentioned that in 1966, a whopping 18,000 tonnes of Mexican wheat was brought in from Mexico, which was mixed with Punjabi varieties to develop a new variety of wheat. And because of that variety, in one year, millions of tonnes of wheat was produced.

The Union Minister also highlighted India's current agricultural strength. "We are producing rice in surplus. We are self-sufficient in wheat, and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are providing free ration to 80 crore people. Now, no one is suffering from hunger in the country," he said.

Chouhan emphasised the need to expand production in other crops.

"We should now think about how we can increase the production of soybeans, peanuts, mustard seeds, sesame seeds, or chickpeas, lentils, pigeon peas, etc. In this direction, we are taking many steps under the leadership of the Prime Minister. But the direction that Swaminathan has shown, because he not only thought of India, but with the feeling of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam', he has also served the world, I bow at his feet and walk on the path that he has shown," Chouhan said.

He concluded with a strong message of global responsibility: "India is not just India, it is also 'Vishwabandhu', it works for the world, under the leadership of the Prime Minister. So, we will not let hunger and lack of food remain in the world."

--IANS

sd/rad