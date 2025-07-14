Shiv Sena(UBT) denounces BJP for organising celebratory events on UNESCO status to 12 forts

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) on Monday hailed UNESCO’s move to grant World Heritage Site status to 12 forts built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying that it is a matter of pride for Maharashtra and the Marathi people. However, the Thackeray faction criticised the BJP’s move to organise events to celebrate the decision.

In its mouthpiece, Saamana editorial, the Shiv Sena(UBT) claimed that the BJP was "born" for such 'celebrations', and asked whether it will be able to protect the World Heritage Site status and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s legacy.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not build palaces but built forts to protect Swarajya. These forts were the assets of Swarajya. Therefore, the importance of forts in the history and culture of Maharashtra is indisputable. Chhatrapati was crowned at Raigad Fort and also made his capital at Raigad Fort. The importance of forts in Shivaji Maharaj's life and struggle was as this. The rulers of India celebrated festivals at these forts, but Delhi or Maharashtra did not make any special efforts to preserve this rich heritage," the deity piece said.

Explaining Chhatrapati Shivaji’s fight for Swarajya and his valour, the Saamana said that Shivaji not only established the state, but also worked to make the Marathi state economically strong.

The editorial took a swipe at the BJP-led government, saying that under its rule, Maharashtra has a debt of about Rs nine lakh crore. “Shivaji created the Marathi state and built forts for protection. Therefore, attacks like Pathankot, Pulwama, and Pahalgam could not take place in Maharashtra during that time. Just as the terrorists of Pahalgam escaped, Maharaj did not let Afzal Khan and others escape," claimed the editorial.

"Shahiste Khan's fingers were cut off in the Red Palace. The Maratha kingdom was not a kingdom of robbers or a military regime, or a feudal state. It was a kingdom of people who were 'very loyal to the people'. Today, the state in Maharashtra that holds celebrations in the name of Shivaji Maharaj has become a kingdom of robbers. They have given free rein to loot, and these people are celebrating, performing Shiva aarti because Shivaji Maharaj's forts have been given world heritage status," said the editorial.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the imposition of Hindi and the fight for Marathi pride, the Shiv Sena(UBT) said that the Marathi language belongs to Shivaji Maharaj and his descendants. The Central government gave the Marathi language the status of a classical language, but in Maharashtra itself, the Marathi language and Marathi people are no longer respected. Shivaji's language is not being preserved, said the editorial.

"Even today, there are agitations for the preservation of Marathi, and against this backdrop, UNESCO’s decision came. BJP people have started jumping up and down. A few months ago, Chhatrapati Shivaji's Bhavani sword was brought from the British Museum and before the elections, these people took out a political yatra with that sword. What happened to that sword? Where is that sword now? Basically, this sword is not the Bhavani sword as the government claims. History experts say that the state government is playing with the emotions of Shiva lovers, yet the BJP has done politics with the sword. Now they have announced to bring the sword of Nagpur's Raja Mudhoji. This attempt by the BJP to say that they own history is funny," taunted the Thackeray faction mouthpiece.

Thackeray camp warned that if the government does not conserve these 12 forts that have been granted World Heritage status, UNESCO will withdraw status as per its norms.

“In 2012, UNESCO declared the 'Western Ghats' a World Heritage Site. The Western Ghats are also a historical heritage. Senior environmentalist Dr Madhav Gadgil has repeatedly said that no construction should be done that would harm the biodiversity of the Western Ghats. When the Western Ghats were declared a World Heritage Site, it included all the forts in that area. However, today, hammers, bulldozers, and JCBs are being used inhumanely on the Western Ghats. Be it increasing the height of the Almatti Dam or forcing the Shaktipeeth Highway, the hammers will be used on this World Heritage site, and the very thing that UNESCO gave the message of conserving will be destroyed," said the editorial.

