Shiv Sena welcomes PM Modi's CCS meeting; Cong demands Oppn involvement, all-party meet

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation and mitigation measures in view of the ongoing conflict between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran in West Asia, both Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress on Monday welcomed the move. However, the Congress also demanded the convening of an all-party meeting, questioning the government’s foresight and calling the steps delayed.

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The Prime Minister chaired the CCS meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to assess the evolving situation and discuss measures to mitigate its impact. During the meeting, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan delivered a detailed presentation on the steps already taken by various ministries and outlined further preparedness strategies.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The war shows no signs of ending, and no one appears ready to negotiate. Attacks on each other’s facilities continue. The President of the United States has indicated further action. Israel is continuously attacking Iran, and Iran is retaliating. This situation is not confined to that region alone; it has triggered a global crisis, particularly causing shortages of essential supplies such as oil.”

She further added, “In India, we are already feeling the impact, as nearly 80 per cent of our energy needs are met through imports. Therefore, this meeting was crucial, as almost all ministers were present to explore solutions. I welcome this development and hope that the Prime Minister’s engagement with Iran and other Middle Eastern nations will help in de-escalating the conflict.”

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, while acknowledging the meeting, criticised its timing. He said, “The CCS meeting was held yesterday, but it appears more like a firefighting exercise. Did the government lack foresight? The conflict has been ongoing for a long time, making these steps seem delayed. While it is a positive move, it remains to be seen how effectively the government responds.”

He further added, “With elections approaching, the BJP often prioritises electoral concerns. Given India’s heavy dependence on West Asia for oil, the government should also explore alternatives such as Latin America and Russia. Moreover, after holding the CCS meeting, shouldn’t there also be an all-party meeting? A broader consultation is necessary to address the current situation effectively.”

--IANS

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