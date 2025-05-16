Shiv Sena-UBT welcomes move to send multi-party MP delegations abroad to expose Pakistan’s role in Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Shiv Sena-UBT welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to send a multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) to key world capitals to present India’s position on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to build global support against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey praised the initiative, describing it as a reflection of a confident and assertive new India.

"This is the new India, the India of 2025. If someone dares to glare at us, India will retaliate by entering their home and eliminating the threat. Our brave Indian Army has done exactly that through Operation Sindoor. We commend the Army for its valour and for eliminating the maximum number of terrorists. This is a matter of pride for the nation," he said.

The operation must be acknowledged globally, he added.

"This must be communicated to the entire world. This is not just the government’s responsibility but a national demand. Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, has also written to the government requesting a session of Parliament to honour the Army's bravery," the Sena-UBT leader told IANS.

Dubey further stressed the importance of a united front.

"The delegation must include parliamentarians from every political party. A message must go out to the world that India will not bow down or be intimidated. This is a new, fearless India. We must learn from examples like the boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan - nations can face consequences if they disregard India’s concerns. Our people have power, numbers, and influence. We travel, we contribute, and when we stop going somewhere, it will be felt."

“We said from day one that we stand with the government and with India. There is no politics in this. This country belongs to every political party. Election politics is separate, but when it comes to the nation, we are all Indians first. We want India’s story of courage to reach the world. The government should consider suggestions from the Opposition too and convene an all-party meeting as well as a special Parliament session to discuss this collectively," he added.

Congress leader Irfan Ansari also welcomed the initiative.

"When it’s about India or the Constitution, we stand united. This is not about BJP or Congress - it’s about the nation. Unfortunately, the BJP often undermines constitutional values. Compare today’s stance with that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she would have responded with strength and clarity. It’s time for us to speak as one voice on the international stage. It’s painful that we feel weakened when we should be unified and strong."

Meanwhile, the delegation, consisting of 48 MPs from various parties, is scheduled to travel from May 22 to June 1. It will present evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack and clarify the objectives of Operation Sindoor, which the government asserts targeted only terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories without harming civilians.

According to sources, the delegation will be led by Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. It will be divided into eight groups of six MPs each. The delegations are expected to visit multiple global capitals to meet with foreign governments, legislators, and international institutions.

Prominent names expected to be part of the mission include Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, Punjab MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, among others. Their role will be to present India’s case, counter Pakistani propaganda, and strengthen international support for India's stance on terrorism and regional security.

The move comes amid increasing efforts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue, bolstered by past remarks from US President Donald Trump. India has consistently maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and rejects third-party interference.

This marks the first time the Modi government has employed an all-party delegation of elected representatives to carry out a diplomatic mission of this scale, signalling a new phase of consensus-driven foreign policy and national security outreach.

--IANS

jk/