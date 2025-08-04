Shibu Soren's demise a big loss in space of social justice: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren, calling his demise a "big loss" in the field of social justice.

Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81 in New Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Taking to X, President Murmu posted, "The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament."

"His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers," she added.

Fondly known as "Guruji" or "Dishom Guru" in his home state, Shibu Soren played a pivotal role in the tribal rights movement and was instrumental in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

He was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, then part of Bihar (now in Jharkhand). Shibu Soren belonged to the Santal (Santhal) tribal group.

He served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times -- first in 2005, again in 2008-2009, and once more in 2009-2010 -- although his terms were often short-lived due to political turbulence.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences on the passing of Shibu Soren, describing him as a "grassroots leader" who dedicated himself to public service with unwavering commitment to the people.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

"Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb