She'll do anything to stay in headlines: BJP hits out at Mehbooba Mufti's youth protest remarks

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of making controversial remarks merely to remain relevant in the political discourse, as the public had "sidelined" her.

The remarks came after the former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister claimed that the youth across India were rising in protests because they were "confronting the raw truth that the system has failed their hopes and aspirations".

Responding to her statement, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana told IANS, "She needs to keep her political party afloat. The public has sidelined her. Now, she can say anything to be in the headlines and news."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti and the Opposition's INDIA Bloc, accusing them of trying to mislead the young generation of India.

"India's Gen Z is working towards making India 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'Viksit'. Our Gen Z is a responsible one. PM Modi has given an aim to the Gen Z, and today, it has made India one of the fastest-growing economies," Chugh told reporters.

Earlier, taking to X, the PDP chief had said, "From Uttarakhand to Ladakh and across the border in Kashmir, Gen Z is rising. Because when your future feels bleak and your dreams are shattered -- resistance knows no borders. These are young people who toiled for a future, studied hard, followed every rule, and held on to a ray of hope. But now they see the promise of that future slipping away. They aren't just protesting. They are confronting power with raw truth because the very system they were told to believe in, has failed them catastrophically."

"This isn't just noise. It's heartbreak turning into resistance. This is not a rebellion but a cry for survival. They are not asking anymore. They are demanding what's rightfully theirs -- accountability, justice, opportunity, dignity. It's a wake-up call for our country, India, and even neighbouring Pakistan," she added.

Mufti also shared a series of videos showing protests calling for 'Azadi', claiming that such demonstrations were a wake-up call not only for India but also for Pakistan.

--IANS