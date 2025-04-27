"Shedding blood of innocent people is big crime": BJP's Ravinder Raina on Pahalgam terror attack

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying that shedding the blood of innocent people is a big crime.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raina said, "The attack in Pahalgam was a shame on humanity. Adil Hussain Shah, a young man from Kashmir, was also martyred in this attack. Shedding the blood of innocent people is a big crime. Those who have committed this sin will have to pay a heavy price for it."

He also accused the Pakistani terrorists of destroying Kashmir In the last 35-40 years and added that PM Narendra Modi-led government will not spare the accused involved in Pahalgam terror attack.

"In the last 35-40 years, Pakistani terrorists have destroyed Kashmir. That is why PM Modi has said that those guilty of Pahalgam will not be spared under any circumstances," Raina added.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on tourists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, who were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by 1 May 2025. (ANI)

