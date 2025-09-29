Shed negative mindset: BJP takes on Oppn for not celebrating Asia Cup victory

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday criticised the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for not acknowledging Team India's emphatic victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

The party said that Congress should shed its "negative mindset" and join the nation in celebrating the achievement.

India secured a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan to claim their ninth Asia Cup title. The victory, played out at the Dubai International Stadium, was a gripping contest that lived up to the intensity of the celebrated India-Pakistan rivalry.

The win sparked widespread celebrations across the country. From bustling cities to small towns and villages, fans marked the occasion with chants, fireworks, and jubilant posts flooding social media.

Despite the celebratory mood, the BJP lashed out at the Congress for not extending congratulations to Team India.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Our players did an excellent job. Our team has won such a tough match. They also refused to take the trophy from a Pakistani minister. Our players have proved that India will defeat Pakistan in every field."

He further urged the Opposition to "stop with their criticism and congratulate Team India and the nation for the historic victory."

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed Congress and said, "Whenever Karachi gets hurt, the screams come from the Congress family. When Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are killed, Karachi will feel the pain, and the screams will come from Congress and its family. You need to change this mindset."

"Are these people with our players or with the Pakistani terrorists and their masters? Our players did a great job by defeating Pakistan on the field. Now they are questioning this also. The Opposition needs to come out of it," he added.

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin also joined in congratulating Team India. Speaking to IANS, he remarked, "We saw another Operation Sindoor today. Just like our armed forces defeated Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, our players defeated it in the field."

The BJP has maintained that the Opposition should rise above politics and recognise the nation's achievement in cricket, which has brought "immense pride and joy to millions of Indians".

--IANS