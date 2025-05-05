She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The BJP launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, criticising her for what they termed a "delayed and politically calculated" visit to Murshidabad, a district recently rocked by communal violence linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in which three people were killed.

Leading the charge, JPC Chairman and BJP MP, Jagdambika Pal accused CM Banerjee of abandoning her constitutional responsibility during the height of the unrest.

"It is already too late. When the violence was happening, she remained silent. She didn't meet with the clerics in Kolkata. While the violence was unfolding, the police stood by as mute spectators, as fathers and sons were being killed," he professed.

He alleged that the state government failed to protect its citizens, especially the Hindu community.

"During the violence, the state was responsible. A large number of Hindus crossed the river from Murshidabad to Malda for safety. She didn’t go to bring them back. And now, after the rioters have completed their rampage and unleashed destruction, she decides to visit," Pal added.

Echoing Pal’s sentiment, senior BJP leader and former state party president Dilip Ghosh also criticised the Chief Minister’s timing and outreach. "Mamata Banerjee should have visited Murshidabad earlier. Why didn’t she go? She called the Imams here, held meetings, praised them, and inaugurated temples, but she never went to the places where Hindus were suffering," Ghosh stated.

He accused CM Banerjee of repeatedly ignoring the plight of Hindus in Murshidabad and Malda, claiming that they have been systematically targeted.

"Hindus in Murshidabad, Malda have been facing persecution repeatedly. Their homes are destroyed, properties burned, and they had to leave," he claimed.

"Mamata Banerjee never spoke about it, and she hasn’t said anything this time either. Now, they’re going so late that all evidence will be erased," Ghosh added.

The BJP’s criticism comes as Banerjee is to begin her two-day visit to the violence-hit district for the first time since unrest broke out over the controversial Waqf law.

Her visit includes administrative meetings and service delivery initiatives, but Opposition leaders have questioned the delay and demanded accountability for the state’s handling of the crisis.

