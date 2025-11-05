'She gave new identity to art and culture of Bihar': PM Modi pays tribute to Sharda Sinha on her death anniversary

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to eminent folk singer Sharda Sinha on her first death anniversary.

In a post on his official X handle, the Prime Minister wrote: “A heartfelt tribute to Bihar's nightingale, Sharda Sinha ji, on her first death anniversary. She gave a new identity to the art and culture of Bihar through her folk songs, for which she will always be remembered. Her melodious songs associated with the Chhath festival will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people.”

Sharda Sinha, widely regarded as one of the greatest folk voices of Bihar, passed away on November 5, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Celebrated for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, Angika, Bajika and other regional languages, she played a key role in taking Bihar’s folk culture to national and global audiences. She sang more than 1,500 songs in different languages.

Her Chhath songs, in particular, became synonymous with the festival and brought the cultural identity of Bihar unprecedented recognition.

In acknowledgement of her immense contribution to folk music, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and in January 2025, she was given the country’s second-highest civilian honour -- the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

This recognition of Sharda Sinha's legacy underscores her unparalleled contribution to folk music and her pivotal role in preserving and spreading India’s rich cultural heritage across the globe.

Sharda Sinha’s journey in folk music is seen not only as a personal achievement but also as a cultural milestone that enhanced the artistic pride of Bihar.

Her admirers say that while many singers may have been inspired by her, no one can replace her distinctive voice and the stature she brought to traditional music.

Her legacy continues to inspire millions -- and her contribution to preserving India’s folk heritage remains unparalleled.

Paying tributes to her, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said she has contributed immensely to the world of music. In a post on XC, he wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), "On the death anniversary of Smt. Sharda Sinha ji, the Nightingale of Bihar, honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, we offer our humble tribute to her. The sweet songs sung in her melodious voice during the Chhath Mahaparva by Smt. Sharda Sinha ji continue to resonate even today across Bihar and all parts of the country. Her memory will forever remain cherished in the land of Bihar, the world of music, and among music lovers."

--IANS