She accommodated Bangladeshis here: Sukanta Majumdar on Bengal CM’s letter to EC over SIR

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar on Friday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking an immediate halt to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Reacting strongly, Majumdar said the attempt to stop SIR “indicates that people are fleeing to Bangladesh,” adding, “Mamata Banerjee has completely exposed herself as she has accommodated Bangladeshis here.”

Majumdar’s criticism was among several political reactions triggered by the Chief Minister’s letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in which she flagged alleged coercive measures and deaths linked to the ongoing SIR process. CM Banerjee urged the Commission to stop the revision exercise immediately, calling the current methodology flawed and dangerous.

“I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support, and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines. If this path is not corrected without delay, the consequences — for the system, the officials, and the citizens — will be irreversible,” Mamata Banerjee wrote in her letter dated November 20.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar questioned the timing of the Chief Minister’s objections, arguing that SIR had been implemented earlier without protest from her side. “We want to know why you did not raise objections earlier when the SIR was implemented. Should the names of deceased persons remain on the voter list?” he asked, defending the need for revision to ensure accuracy in electoral rolls.

Echoing similar criticism, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin accused the West Bengal CM of repeatedly disregarding constitutional processes. “Mamata Banerjee has never respected constitutional matters. Due to her anarchic mindset, West Bengal is so backward today. This time her influence on the state will certainly diminish,” he said.

The SIR exercise has sparked an intense political debate in West Bengal, with the State government citing distress among officials and citizens, while Opposition leaders argue that the process is essential for electoral transparency.

