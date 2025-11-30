Shaurya Diwas celebrations put on hold in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan Education Department on Sunday said that the Shaurya Diwas celebrations, planned for December 6, have been put on hold due to examinations in the state.

"All schools across the state are conducting examinations from December 5/6. In view of this, it is not feasible to organise any additional activities or events during the examination period. Therefore, the earlier order regarding the celebration of Shaurya Diwas has been postponed."

The previous directive has now been officially withdrawn, said the office of Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Education Department had issued a directive instructing all government and private schools across the state to observe December 6, the date associated with the demolition of the Babri Masjid, as 'Shaurya Diwas'.

The previous order, issued under the direction of State Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, included a list of educational and cultural activities aimed at promoting nationalism, patriotism, bravery, cultural pride, and unity among students and staff.

According to the circular, schools were asked to organise essay and speech competitions based on the Ram Mandir movement and Indian cultural values.

Painting and poster-making activities themed around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were also proposed, along with patriotic song recitations, folk dance performances, and street plays centred on historical or mythological narratives.

Exhibitions displaying literature and photographs related to the Ram Temple construction and other events described as symbols of bravery in Indian history were also suggested.

In addition, the directive called for mass Surya Namaskar sessions, yoga exercises, and a special morning assembly with bhajans and aarti dedicated to Lord Ram.

Schools were also encouraged to organise Shaurya Yatras, awareness rallies within campus premises, and invite Army personnel, historians, or social workers to address students on topics related to nationalism and the Ram Mandir movement.

Defending the initiative, Minister Dilawar said the observance would inspire students and help them connect with what he described as the cultural foundation of Indian civilisation.

He stated that Lord Ram represents an ideal figure in Indian heritage and that learning about the Ram Mandir movement would strengthen patriotic values and unity among young citizens.

The directive generated discussion across academic and political circles due to the sensitive historical and religious significance of December 6.

