Shashi Tharoor will highlight terrorism nurtured by Pakistan with credible evidence: Pilot

Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that his party’s MP Shashi Tharoor will highlight the terrorism nurtured by Pakistan with credible evidence during his visit to the US as part of the Indian delegation to highlight Operation Sindoor.

"Tharoor would highlight terrorism nurtured by Pakistan with credible evidence. The world talks about India-Pakistan, but not about Pakistan-backed terrorism. This has to change. Our MPs will present facts about the Mumbai attack, Pulwama, and Pahalgam to the global community,” he said.

He further raised serious questions over the recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, demanding that the government clarify the parameters and assurances under which the deal was made.

Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition on Rajiv Gandhi at the Rajasthan International Centre, Pilot also said that Shashi Tharoor and other MPs in the Indian delegation would present factual evidence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at international forums.

Pilot emphasised the need for India's top leadership to make a clear and strong statement. “The way the ceasefire was announced is unusual. Pakistan has continued violating it, firing mortar shells and killing civilians along the Kashmir border. How can we trust such a country?” he asked.

Pilot added that statements from spokespersons of the Ministry of External Affairs were not sufficient and urged a clear denial from the Prime Minister or senior ministers, dismissing any mediation or pressure from foreign powers, including the US.

Pilot expressed concern over Pakistan receiving international aid, especially from the IMF and the US, without any safeguards. “What’s the guarantee Pakistan won’t misuse these resources to resume terror funding? There must be transparency. Has India received any firm assurances?”

He criticised the internationalisation of the Kashmir issue, calling it a "very unfortunate" development. “Kashmir has always been a bilateral issue,” he said.

He added that comparing India with Pakistan in foreign countries is wrong. “We are far ahead. Pakistan is being run by the ISI and the Army. It has a weak government, with even Imran Khan and elected MPs in jail.”

Pilot reiterated that the Congress party supports the government in its efforts to eliminate terrorism.

“Be it Kashmir or Punjab, Pakistan-backed terrorism has bled us for decades. It’s time we root it out completely. The forces nurturing terrorism in Pakistan must be dismantled.”

He reminded that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had promptly supported the government after the April 22 incident, holding a press conference to express solidarity.

--IANS

arc/dan