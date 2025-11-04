'Shashi Tharoor expressed his own experience of dynastic politics in Congress': MP BJP chief

Bhopal, Nov 4 (IANS) Reacting to Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor's view on India's "dynastic politics", Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Hemant Khandelwal said on Tuesday that Tharoor has expressed his own experience he witnessed in Congress.

In a scathing attack at Congress, BJP leader Khandelwal said that the grand old party has never been able to move forward beyond leaders emerging from a single family.

He also alleged that the Congress was lacking of an ideology because only a single family can take all decisions within the party.

"What Shashi Tharoor said is totally correct, and he has expressed his own experience of dynastic politics in the Congress. Parties would become stronger when there is participation from all sections of people in it, otherwise, things will be akin to the Congress," Khandelwal said while talking to media persons in Bhopal.

Khandelwal, who is a veteran BJP MLA from Betul, also said that the BJP continues to grow because of strong leadership, commitment towards people and involvement of people from all sections of the society.

"There is no solid ideology and strong thinking in Congress as it has remained limited to just one family, while the BJP is continuously advancing," Khandelwal, who has been elected as the State BJP Chief in July this year, said.

A fresh debate on dynastic politics began after Tharoor in an article said that dynastic politics across the political spectrum poses a 'grave threat' to Indian democracy and asserted that it is high time India traded "dynasty for meritocracy".

In his article, the Congress MP wrote that "when political power is determined by lineage rather than ability, commitment, or grassroots engagement, the quality of governance suffers".

In his article for international media organisation 'Project Syndicate', Tharoor also said that while the Nehru-Gandhi family is associated with the Congress, dynastic succession prevails across the political spectrum.

