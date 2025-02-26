Shashi Tharoor Celebrates 'Nakshatram Birthday' on Mahashivratri with Special Greetings

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, while highlighting why today marks such a special day for him and his family.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP recalled that he was born on the occasion of 'Mahashivratri' and his name Shashi comes from the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead. He added that today marks his 'nakshatram birthday' according to the Kerala calender.

"I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my 'nakshatram birthday' is today. It has always been a very special day for my family," Tharoor said in a post on X.

"Om Namah Shivaay! #MahaShivratri," he said in a subsequent post.

Meanwhile, the country's top leaders have extended their greetings on Mahashivratri day.

President Droupadi Murmu wished Mahadev's grace upon all citizens.

The President wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people and prayed for everyone's welfare.

"Everywhere Shiva! Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of the union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all,' Shah posted on X.

Meanwhile, Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The first Amrit Snan of Paush Purnima began on January 13, followed by Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and the last snan on February 26, Maha Shivaratri.

Several Akharas participated in the Maha Kumbh, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

Akharas play a crucial role in the Shahi Snan. Akharas are religious orders of monks belonging to various sects, including Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi. Each Akhara has its head, known as the 'Mahamandaleshwar.'

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)