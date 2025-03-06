Shami a criminal, will have to answer God, Jamaat President's criticism of Shami for not keeping Roza stokes controversy

Bareilly: President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God,"

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal.

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said.

"People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.

Maulana Bareilvi's comment came following India's four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Shami, who played a key role in India's victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, has now climbed to the top wicket-takers list alongside New Zealand's Matt Henry, both have eight wickets in the tournament.

However, the Maulana's comments have not gone down well, with NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar criticising the Maulana for questioning Shami.

" While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports. If you ask any Muslim person today, he/she will say that they are proud of Mohammad Shami," Rohit Pawar said.

Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas also slammed the Maulana claiming that the statement was made for cheap publicity.

"The statement given by a Maulana of Bareilly is only for cheap publicity while aiming at Mohammad Shami... Where there is compulsion, there is no religion. Where there is religion, there is no compulsion. Every Muslim knows that he has to keep Rozas after they are adult and if a person has failed to keep fasts, it is his personal failure and has nothing t do with communilty or religion. There are various people who are not fasting during Ramadan. Why hasn't he said anything about them?.. It is wrong to involve Roza and Ramzan in controversy," he said

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. (ANI)