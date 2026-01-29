'Shameful act’: BJP slams Opposition for sloganeering during President’s address in Parliament

Opposition lawmakers took to slogan-shouting while expressing strong disapproval to the newly enacted law ‘VB–G RAM G’ law, set to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

During the President’s customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the new legislation. While members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) thumped their desks in approval of the address, the Opposition’s protest led to repeated interruptions, drawing sharp reactions from BJP leaders.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said the Opposition’s conduct reflected its discomfort with references to nationalism.

“When the bill was mentioned in the name of Lord Ram, they got upset. But they also started shouting during the mention of ‘Vande Mataram’. When Vande Mataram and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee were being referred to, the INDIA Bloc began raising slogans. Do they oppose Vande Mataram, or Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, or the spirit of nationalism and patriotism? There can be nothing more shameful than this. The INDI alliance should stop such behaviour. This is deeply disgraceful,” Sharma said.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the Opposition had ample opportunity to raise its concerns in a structured manner.

“During the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, all Members of Parliament traditionally thank the President. If anyone wants to object or discuss any issue, there are three full days allocated for debate. They can raise any point, and the government will respond to every question. The VB–G RAM G Act is a good law, and we have no hesitation in answering queries. The problem lies with those who choose disruption over discussion,” he told IANS.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Sahdeo termed the sloganeering as embarrassing and disrespectful.

“This was shameful. During the President’s address, when the Opposition raised loud and objectionable slogans, it was extremely embarrassing. The highest constitutional post in the country is currently held by a tribal woman who has reached this position through immense struggle. Even the mention of Lord Ram seems to irritate the Congress and other Opposition members,” he said.

Echoing similar views, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal said such scenes should never occur during a presidential address.

“This is extremely unfortunate and disrespectful. Regarding the VB–G RAM G law and workers’ welfare, earlier workers were guaranteed 100 days of employment. Now, 125 days of work is being provided. Provisions have also been made to ensure that if work is not available on a particular day, interest will be paid separately. These are progressive steps,” he added.

The Opposition, however, defended its protest.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Virendra Singh said, “All parties respect the President but the tragedy is that she is made to read a bundle of lies presented by the government.”

He added that schemes like VB–G RAM G would deprive crores of people of the security they earlier enjoyed under MGNREGA, making Opposition resistance inevitable.

SP MP Rajeev Kumar Rai accused the BJP of hypocrisy.

“They should remember how they behaved when they were in Opposition. Now that they are in power, they lecture others, but their conduct in Opposition—from carrying cycles to wearing garlands of onions—is well known. They have forgotten all of that,” he said.

Another SP MP, Anand Bhadauriya, alleged that the government was using religious symbolism to deflect from workers’ concerns.

“By placing Lord Ram’s name in front, the BJP is playing with the future of the country’s workers. When the President was reading about this law, it was obvious that if Opposition MPs had remained silent, the sweat and hard work of workers would not have forgiven them,” he said.

The uproar erupted during President Droupadi Murmu's customary speech at the beginning of the Budget Session, where she spoke about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Act.

While NDA MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition members caused an uproar and demanded that the law be withdrawn.

