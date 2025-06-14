Shambhavi Choudhary slams Lalu Yadav over viral video showing Ambedkar's portrait at his feet

Patna, June 14 (IANS) A video from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s birthday celebration is making waves on social media, showing a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, placed near Lalu Yadav’s feet. The imagery has sparked outrage, with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary strongly condemning the act on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Shambhavi Choudhary accused the RJD of repeatedly insulting Dalits and undermining their rights.

“We warned from the beginning—RJD only tries to mislead the Dalit community by pretending to stand with them. Yet, whenever the opportunity arises, they insult Dalits and their dignity,” she said.

Choudhary expressed deep hurt over the video, pointing out, “Where we Dalits revere Ambedkar as our guiding light, our god, and the voice that empowered us, placing his picture at Lalu Yadav’s feet is a blatant disrespect. This act deeply wounds the sentiments of the Dalit and Maha Dalit families.”

She added, “What’s worse is that Lalu Yadav did not object or react when the picture was placed there. He did not ask for it to be moved, not even once. This silence speaks volumes — he seemed comfortable, even happy, with the insult.”

Choudhary called on the people of Bihar to be vigilant. This remark came as the Bihar Assembly election is expected this year.

“If you truly respect Dalits, how can you tolerate such disregard for Ambedkar’s image? This is a moment for introspection for all,” she told IANS.

She concluded with a sharp critique of political posturing: “Politics on the backs of Dalits, claiming to fight for their rights, rings hollow when you can’t even honour Ambedkar’s image in your own home. If this doesn’t hurt Dalit sentiments, then what does?”

The BJP has also strongly reacted to the video, calling it a grave insult to Ambedkar and demanding a public apology from Lalu Yadav.

“This is not just carelessness — it reflects Lalu Yadav’s anti-Dalit mindset,” said Danish Iqbal, BJP’s Bihar media in-charge. “Placing Baba Saheb’s photo at his feet on his birthday is an unpardonable insult.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also criticised Lalu Yadav in a social media post, stating, “For decades, Lalu Yadav has claimed to be a champion of social justice. But by placing Baba Saheb’s photo at his feet, he has insulted the symbol of Dalit empowerment. This is not just about a photo — it reflects his mindset towards Dalits.”

