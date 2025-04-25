"Shaken our hearts": Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): All Parties Hurriyat Conference President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying that the incident has shaken the hearts of the people in the valley.

"A very tragic incident took place this week, which has shaken our hearts. The way people were identified, their religion was asked, and more than 25 people were killed in front of their families. We condemn it," he said.

He added that the people of the valley stand united in grief and solidarity with the victims of the terror attack.

"Kashmiris have always welcomed tourists with warmth and hospitality. It is heartbreaking that one of our own, a Kashmiri youth, lost his life while trying to save others. Many locals opened the doors of their homes, offered free taxi services, and did everything possible to help the victims. This tragedy has shaken all of us, and we stand united in grief and solidarity," he added.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday reached Srinagar and took stock of the situation in the valley.

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

