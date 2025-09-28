'Sewa Parv' aims to bring together communities, institutions and individuals for nation building: J&K L-G Sinha

Jammu, Sep 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the 'Sewa Parv' aims to bring together communities, institutions and individuals in a collective movement of nation building.

The L-G participated in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi's 'Sewa Parv' held at Katra.

He addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride, which is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

"With collective commitment to service to ensure meaningful impact on communities, the 'Sewa Parv' is improving public health and promoting ecological sustainability," the L-G said.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of community participation for inclusive growth and women empowerment-focused initiatives to ensure women-led development.

He added that the active participation of women in decision-making at all levels of society and in the economy should be our prime objective.

He further appreciated the Shrine Board's endeavours towards solid waste management, water conservation and promoting public health.

He participated in a cleanliness drive at Darshani Deodi, as a part of the 'Sewa Parv' event organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Reasi district administration.

He visited the medical camp and stalls put up by different departments, and planted a Rudraksha sapling at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra.

Sanction letters were also handed over to beneficiaries under various schemes.

Saraf Singh Nag, Reasi District Development Council Chairman; Baldev Raj Sharma, BJP MP from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly seat; Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Divisional Commissioner; Pragati Kumar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Vice-Chancellor; Sarah Rizvi, Udhampur Deputy Inspector General of Police (Reasi Range); Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO; Nidhi Malik, Reasi Deputy Commissioner; senior officials, civil society members, Swachhagrahis and representatives of various social organisations attended the 'Sewa Parv' celebrations.

--IANS

