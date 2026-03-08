Several trains cancelled in Howrah, Asansol divisions, Group-D examinees inconvenienced

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) Several local trains were cancelled on Sunday morning, causing inconvenience to candidates about to appear in the Group-D recruitment examination.

About 8,09,000 applications have been made for the Group-D written exam.

According to railway officials, several trains have been cancelled and some train schedules have been changed to ensure safe and timely travel of passengers, due to maintenance and distressing block activities in various railway divisions of Howrah and Asansol divisions.

A spokesperson for Eastern Railway said, "In order to avoid inconvenience to passengers, the schedules of all cancelled and rescheduled trains have been informed in advance. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passengers. It is necessary to check the schedule at their respective stations or the official website of the railway before going to their destination."

The trains that have been cancelled from Howrah station on Sunday are 37823, 37825, 37055, 37651, 37237, 37241, 36821, 36823, 36827, 36031, 36033, 37917, 37611. Apart from this, several trains running from Bandel, Sheoraphuli, Pandua, Memari, Katwa, Azimganj, Burdwan, Chandanpur, Sealdah and Dankuni have also been cancelled.

Godda-Sealdah MEMU will leave at 11.45 am instead of 9.45 am. Necessary adjustments have been made in the schedule for other scheduled trains as well.

The list of cancellations for Asansol division includes Dumka-JCD DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit), Burdwan-Asansol MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Units), Andal-Burdwan MEMU and several other passenger and MEMU trains have been cancelled. Besides, the timing of Howrah-Suri Hull Express and Asansol-Gaya MEMU trains has been shifted by one hour.

The Railway administration will keep the ticket counters and help desks of Howrah and Asansol divisions operational for the convenience of passengers. This special arrangement will ensure that the maintenance and distressing block work is completed smoothly and the passengers reach their destinations safely and in an orderly manner.

A total of 1,707 centres have been set up for written examination for Group-D recruitment of the School Service Commission across the state.

For the sake of safety, several restrictions have been issued for the candidates. Boots or closed shoes are not allowed. One will have to enter the exam centre only wearing slippers or Hawaiian sandals. Carrying any electronic gadgets including mobile phones, calculators, jewellery or additional items is prohibited. Only the admit card, clear water bottle and pen can be kept.

The exam is scheduled to start from 12 p.m. and conclude at 1:45 p.m. However, candidates will be allowed to leave the exam centres only after 2 p.m.

