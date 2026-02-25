Several districts in Rajasthan record above 33 degrees Celsius temperature, rain forecast from Feb 27

Jaipur, Feb 25 (IANS) The Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that several districts in Rajasthan recorded above 33 degrees Celsius temperature and predicted rainfall in the state from Friday.

Met officials said that the winter season in Rajasthan is almost over, and only a mild chill is now felt during the early mornings and late evenings.

Daytime temperatures are steadily rising across the state, signalling the onset of warmer conditions.

On Tuesday, temperatures crossed 33 degrees Celsius in many districts including Chittorgarh, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, and Phalodi.

Meanwhile, most districts, including Jaipur, reported maximum temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, weather conditions are expected to change again from Friday due to the activation of a Western Disturbance.

In the past 24 hours, a weak circulation system caused light drizzle in some areas, with Dausa recording the highest rainfall of 10 mm.

From Friday, cloudy skies and light rain are likely in several parts of the state, which may lead to a temporary drop in temperatures. Jaipur is currently experiencing rising daytime temperatures.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature was 17.2 degrees Celsius also 3.8 degrees above normal.

Meteorologists have indicated that slight weather changes may occur in the coming days, with cloud cover expected due to the Western Disturbance.

Temperature in many districts increased crossing a 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Ajmer recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara registered 31.4 degrees Celsius and Alwar 30.5 degrees Celsius. Jaipur reported 30.2 degrees Celsius, and Pilani recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius. Sikar was slightly cooler at 29.0 degrees Celsius.

Kota recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh (33.6 degrees Celsius), Jaisalmer (33.5 degrees Celsius), Jodhpur (33.9 degrees Celsius), Bikaner (32.6 degrees Celsius) Churu (32.2 degrees Celsius), Sriganganagar (31.8 degrees Celisus), while Mount Abu remained the coolest at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Nagaur recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius maximum temparture, Dungarpur (32.4 degrees Celsius), Jalore (33.8 degrees Celsius), Sirohi (28.4 degrees Celsius), Fatehpur (32.0 degrees Celsius), Karauli (30.7 degrees Celsius), Dausa (30.9 degrees Celsius), and Jhunjhunu (30.8 degrees Celsius).

