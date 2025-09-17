Seven killed as tipper rams into car in Andhra

Amaravati, Sep 17 (IANS) Seven persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling was rammed by a tipper in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Peramana in Sangam mandal.

According to police, the speeding tipper carrying sand came on the wrong side and rammed into the car, and even dragged the vehicle some distance. The car was crushed under the tipper, resulting in the death of all seven occupants, including a child.

Police had a tough time in extricating the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. A JCB was used to pull out the car.

It took four hours for the police to remove the bodies, which were later sent to the government hospital at Atmakur for autopsy.

The deceased belonged to a family from Nellore, which was heading to a hospital at Atmakur to see a relative admitted there.

The deceased were identified as Tallur Srinivasulu, Tallur Radha, Sesham Sheramma, Sesham Balavengayya, Tellagundla Srinivasulu, Tellagundla Lakshmi, and Kathi Brahmayya.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He directed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident and take stringent action against those found responsible for it. He assured all the support to the families of the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the accident.

The Deputy CM said people were agitated over vehicles laden with sand and concrete being driven at a high speed. He said officials should deal firmly with such vehicles.

State ministers Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed grief over the accident and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

--IANS

ms/vd