Seven juveniles held in Delhi for bike jacking; three stolen motorcycles recovered

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Special Staff of Delhi Police on Thursday has apprehended seven children CCLs involved in multiple cases of bike jacking, robbery, and theft. The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

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According to Dwarka police, the accused juveniles were actively involved in snatching and stealing motorcycles across the Dwarka and adjoining areas. Investigations revealed that the group intended to sell the stolen bikes to raise money for celebrating the birthday of one of their associates at a hill station.

The case came to light following an incident reported on March 15, at around 1.50 p.m. The complainant, Nikhil (22), a resident of Laxmi Vihar, Mohan Garden, was travelling with his nephew on his motorcycle after refuelling. When they reached the Kakrola Ganda Nala service road, about 200 metres inside, they were intercepted by four unidentified individuals riding two motorcycles. The accused threatened them with a knife, assaulted them, and forcibly robbed them of their motorcycle and Rs 2,000 in cash.

Based on the complainant’s statement, an FIR (No. 82/26) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dwarka North police station, and an investigation was initiated.

Taking the matter seriously, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, Kushal Pal Singh, constituted a dedicated team of Special Staff under the leadership of Inspector Kamlesh Kumar and the supervision of the ACP (Operations), Dwarka.

During the investigation, the team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas. When initial leads failed to yield results, the police expanded their search by tracking both forward and backward routes of the suspects. In total, footage from nearly 500 CCTV cameras covering a distance of about 10 kilometres was examined.

With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, six juveniles were first apprehended, and the robbed motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Subsequently, another associate was also detained, leading to the recovery of an additional stolen motorcycle.

Police stated that three cases have been worked out with these arrests, including one registered at Dwarka North police station and another at Najafgarh. They recovered three motorcycles bearing different registration numbers.

Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the gang’s activities and any possible involvement in other criminal cases.

--IANS

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