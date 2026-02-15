Seven J&K products get GI tag

Srinagar, Feb 15 (IANS) Seven products from Jammu and Kashmir have secured Geographical Indication (GI) tags while 20 are in the pipeline, officials said on Sunday.

Officials added, "In a significant boost to the agricultural and traditional produce sector of Jammu and Kashmir, seven products from the Union Territory have been awarded Geographical Indication, or GI, tags, strengthening their legal protection and market identity."

"The products that have secured GI recognition include Sulai Honey from Ramban, Bhaderwah Rajmash, Kaladi of Udhampur–Ramnagar, Basmati Rice from Jammu, Ramban Anardana, Mushqbudji Rice, and the internationally acclaimed Kashmir Saffron."

Officials said: "The GI tagging will help protect these region-specific products from imitation and misuse, while enhancing their branding and export potential."

"The certification formally acknowledges the unique geographical origin and traditional cultivation practices associated with these products. In addition to the seven recognised items, around 20 more crops and products from Jammu and Kashmir are currently in the pipeline for GI registration, reflecting a focused push towards safeguarding indigenous varieties and boosting farmer incomes."

"Meanwhile, Agriculture Universities of Jammu and Kashmir, including Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu and Sher-e-Kashmir University Of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, have registered a total of 164 patents, marking progress in research, innovation, and agricultural technology development in the region."

"Securing GI tags is a development as a major step towards strengthening intellectual property rights in the agriculture and allied sectors, with an emphasis on value addition and global competitiveness," officials added.

A GI tag is an intellectual property right (IPR) issued under the Geographical Indications of Goods Act, 1999, that identifies product originating from specific locations, possessing unique qualities or reputations due to their origin.

It prevents unauthorised use, aids in marketing, and protects traditional, agricultural, or manufactured goods.

It is a sign on goods (for example, handicrafts, food, agricultural products) highlighting a specific geographical origin e.g., a region or town.

