Seven B'deshi nationals residing in India with fake documents arrested

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) Seven Bangladesh nationals who had been illegally residing in West Bengal for quite some time after arranging fake Indian identity documents were arrested on Saturday in the state's Nadia district which shares international borders with Bangladesh.

Nadia district police sources said that these seven illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, which included four men and three women, illegally entered India three years back and first they started residing in West Bengal after arranging fake Indian identity documents.

“Later, some of them shifted to other states and took up jobs there. This morning we received information that they have assembled at a village close to the international borders at Hanskhali to go back to Bangladesh. Our cops foiled that attempt and nabbed them before they could reach the borders,” said a district police official.

All of them were presented to a district court in Nadia on Saturday and the court remanded them to police custody. District police sources said that the arrested Bangladesh residents are now being interrogated to find out the rackets or the local agents who arranged fake identity documents for them.

Meanwhile, the cops of the Security Control Organisation (SCO) of Kolkata Police, on Saturday, have arrested a youth for attempting to get a passport for him by submitting a fake birth certificate along with the application for the same.

The arrested youth has been identified as Muhammad Aftab Alam. A resident of the Rajabagan area in Kolkata, he managed to get a birth certificate issued from a local village panchayat in the faraway Malda district.

As the SCO officials were cross checking the different identity documents that he submitted with his passport application, the birth certificate copy created doubts in their minds. Thereafter, they thoroughly examined it and found the document to be fake. Thereafter the youth was arrested.

He was presented at a city court on Saturday. The court remanded him to police custody.

