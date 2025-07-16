Seven Bangladeshi illegal immigrants detained in Delhi, deportation process underway

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) In two separate operations carried out by Delhi Police, seven Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the national capital have been apprehended and handed over to immigration authorities for deportation.

The coordinated efforts by Dwarka and South West District police reflect an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration as part of ongoing surveillance and enforcement drives.

In the first case, the Bindapur Police Station team from Dwarka District traced two Bangladeshi nationals who had been living illegally in the area.

Acting under the direction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka District, a special drive was launched to identify and take strict action against undocumented foreign nationals.

The Crack team of the Bindapur police station traced two illegally staying Bangladeshi migrants. They were deported as per procedure, the official press release stated.

The individuals were identified as Shahadatt, 30, son of Abdul Khalik from Morrelganj, Khulna, and Mohammad Anwar, 35, son of Mohammed Badol from Savar, Hemayatpur, Dhaka. Both confessed to having entered India illegally and were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at R.K. Puram. After completion of the necessary formalities, they were sent to a detention centre in Vijay Vihar, Rohini, pending deportation.

In a separate operation, the Operations Cell of South West District Police detained five more Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and a 13-year-old boy.

According to the press release issued by South West District Police, “The team of Operations Cell, South West District has done commendable work by tracing/apprehending five Bangladeshi migrants… Fresh deportation process was initiated with the help of FRRO, Delhi, after completing all codal formalities.”

The detainees, who were found roaming in the Palam Village area, failed to produce valid Indian documents and admitted to having illegally entered India in 2017. They were previously working at brick kilns in Kosli, Rewari, Haryana, but had recently moved to Delhi in search of new employment opportunities. Photocopies of Bangladeshi identity documents, such as national ID cards and birth certificates, were recovered from their possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Akash (26), Chamili Khatun (26), Mohd. Nahim (27), Halima Begum (40), and Mohd. Usman (13), all hailing from various regions in the Kurigram and Dhaka districts of Bangladesh.

Legal procedures were swiftly completed, and the FRRO has initiated formal deportation for all five.

Senior officers, including DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh and DCP South West Amit Goel, have lauded their teams for prompt action and diligent fieldwork.

--IANS

rs/dpb