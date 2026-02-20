Session 2026-27: JMI adds 30 new courses, refrains from fee hike

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday launched the prospectus for the Academic Session 2026–27, announcing 30 new programmes with no fee hike for any courses, an official said.

The 150-page prospectus, launched by the Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif, outlines comprehensive guidelines for admissions across undergraduate, postgraduate, advanced diploma, PG Diploma, Certificate and Diploma programmes.

It also provides detailed information on eligibility criteria, application links, entrance examinations, admit cards, syllabi, test centres, course fee structures, and tentative timelines for the declaration of results.

The Controller of Examinations said that JMI has introduced 30 new programmes for the upcoming academic session, marking a significant expansion of its academic offerings.

There has been no increase in course fees across all programmes for 2026–27. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, admissions under the Multiple Entry Mode for Four-Year Undergraduate Programs (FYUP) will commence from the academic session 2026–27, offering enhanced flexibility to students, said a statement.

To improve accessibility for candidates across the country, JMI has expanded its network of entrance test centres to cover the entire country. Therefore, three new entrance test centres, that is, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj, have been added, taking the total number of test centres to 11, it said.

The existing test centres include Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut and Bhopal.

Congratulating the Prospectus Committee and the Controller of Examinations on the timely release of the prospectus, VC JMI, Prof. Asif stated, “This year, we have introduced 30 new programmes, carefully designed in alignment with the NEP 2020 guidelines, and also started admissions under FYUP. JMI is especially pleased to have not increased any fee for its courses, which is significant. We have increased test centres to 11 this year so as to ensure that students from all regions of India study at JMI.”

The new 30 courses include: B.A. (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self Financed); B.A. (Hons) German Studies (Self Financed); B.A. (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature & Culture; B.A. (Hons) Human Resource Management, (Self Financed); Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed) (RCI Approved Program); M.Sc. (Biosciences) as per NEP; M.Sc. (Biotechnology) as per NEP; M.Sc (Botany) as per NEP; MA (Social Work) as per NEP; MA (HRM) as per NEP; MA (Sociology) as per NEP; ITEP B.Sc B.Ed (Secondary); ITEP B.A B.Ed (Secondary); M.Sc. (Renewable Energy) (Self-Financed).

The news courses also include B.Tech. (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) (Self-Financed); B.Tech. Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (Self Financed); B.E. (Civil Engineering) Evening, (Self Financed); B.E. (Electrical Engineering) Evening, (Self Financed); B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) Evening (Self Financed); Diploma (Leather Goods & Footwear Technology) (Self Financed); LLM (Criminal Law) (Regular/Regular-Self Financed); LLM (Corporate Law) (Regular/Regular-Self Financed); LLM (Personal Law) (Regular/Regular-Self Financed); P.G. Diploma in Computational Design & AI in Architecture (Self Financed), Certificate in Calligraphy Painting (Self Financed),; Certificate in Painting (Self Financed); Master of Hotel Management (Self Financed), B. Voc. (Molecular Diagnostics) - (Self-financed); M.Sc. (Biophysics) (As per NEP) and M.Tech (Material Science & Technology).

