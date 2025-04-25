"Serious and grave matter, immediate action has been taken": MP Minister Sarang on Bhopal's alleged rape cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang on Friday reacted to alleged rape cases registered in Bhopal saying, it was a serious and grave matter and an immediate action was taken in view of it.

According to information, private college girls were allegedly targeted by some former students of their college, who lured them into a friendship trap and then raped them. The accused also shot their obscene videos and blackmailed them to introduce their classmates to them. The accused is said to be belonging to another community.

After the incident came to light, based on complaints of the victims, three zero FIRs were registered at Bagsewaniya police station in the city in connection with rape. The police also arrested two accused in the matter. Different SITs (Special Investigation Teams) have also been constituted to probe the matter.

Minister Sarang said, "This is a serious and grave matter and immediate action has been taken. The matter appears to be organised and SITs have been formed to investigate the case. Love-jihad cases will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. The matter is being investigated at a high level by hiding the identity of the victims. No person irrespective of their status will not be spared. The culprits will be punished in such a way that they will not dare to do such a thing in future. Such action will be taken which will be cited as an example."

Earlier, Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal) Harinarayanachari Mishra said that three victims filed their complaint and based on it, three cases were registered. Additionally, different SITs were formed to probe the matter seriously.

"A sensitive issue has surfaced wherein some complaints were received at Bagsewaniya police station. Three different victims have filed complaints and based on it, three cases have been registered into the matter. Two main accused have been arrested. Different SITs have been formed to investigate the matter seriously," Mishra told ANI.

Prima facie, the cases registered under relevant sections of rape and POCSO act as well, since the victims are minors. Additionally, the SITs are investigating the matter thoroughly, he said.

When asked about action taken under MP Freedom of Religion Act as well, the officer said, "Yes, a few facts related to this act (Some religion-based angle) also came to light so sections of the act were also included in the case. The police and SIT are investigating the case in detail."

Further probe into the matter is underway and more details will be revealed post investigation, he further said, adding that the accused were associated with the college and other details were being investigated. (ANI)

