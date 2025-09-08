Senior BJD MLA and ex-Minister Rajendra Dholakia passes away at 69

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Minister Rajendra Dholakia on Monday passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Dholakia, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, passed away on Monday at the age of 69. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and others across party lines expressed condolences over the tragic death of the Nuapada MLA.

Taking to X, CM Majhi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the Nuapada MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shree Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul.”

BJD president and LoP Patnaik expressed sorrow over the news regarding the death of Dholakia. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior BJD leader, Nuapada MLA, and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. He was always at the forefront in strengthening the party's organization and raising his voice for the rights of the people. His passing is an irreparable loss for the party. His contributions to public service will always remain memorable,” stated Patnaik.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of the departed leader.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Rajendra Dholakia Ji, former Minister and four-time MLA from Nuapada. A towering figure in Odisha’s public life, his legacy is defined by unwavering service, grassroots leadership, and a profound commitment to the people of western Odisha. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant his noble soul eternal peace and a place at His divine feet. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the people of Nuapada,” Deputy CM Singh Deo wrote on X.

Dholakia represented Nuapada constituency in the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009 as an independent candidate. Later, he was elected to the Assembly from the same constituency as a BJD candidate during 2009-2014, 2019 to 2024. He was again elected to the assembly for the fourth time in the 2024 assembly elections.

He was Minister of State for Planning and Convergence department from June 5, 2022, to June 3, 2024.

