Sengottaiyan to file nomination from Gobichettipalayam; asserts TVK ready for 2026 TN poll battle

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) TVK senior leader and high-level administrative committee chief coordinator K.A. Sengottaiyan on Wednesday announced that he will submit his application on February 6 to contest from the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling the party’s intent to strengthen its grassroots presence in western parts of the state.

The announcement came after he inaugurated the party’s newly-established office at Vellankovil near Gobichettipalayam, where he interacted with cadres and local functionaries.

Sengottaiyan used the occasion to emphasise that the party was steadily expanding its organisational network and preparing intensively for the 2026 polls.

Addressing recent political claims, he rejected allegations that TVK cadres had participated in the AIADMK’s Rasipuram event. According to him, it was AIADMK workers themselves who were seen holding TVK flags, and attempts to portray it otherwise were misleading.

He maintained that the party’s growth was organic and driven by increasing public support rather than defections or confusion among cadres.

He also responded to criticism directed at party founder Vijay over his dance performance during the party’s third anniversary celebrations.

Sengottaiyan clarified that the performance took place during a devotional song upon request from supporters and questioned why similar cultural expressions by other political leaders did not attract scrutiny.

He reiterated his unwavering support for Vijay and said the next phase of the party’s statewide outreach tour would be announced shortly.

On accusations made by AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan claiming that Vijay had accepted unaccounted money, Sengottaiyan dismissed the allegations as baseless and said any such claims must be backed by credible evidence.

He cautioned political opponents against making unfounded accusations for electoral gain.

When asked about the party’s electoral strategy, including whether it would contest independently or align with others, he kept options open, describing the silence on alliances as a strategic decision.

He expressed strong confidence that TVK would emerge as a decisive force in the 2026 elections.

Reacting to remarks attributed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that TVK would not affect the BJP’s vote share, Sengottaiyan asserted that the election results would ultimately demonstrate the party’s strength and determine which political forces truly faced erosion of support.

—IANS

aal/rad