Self-Help Group women in Sirmaur turn skills into income

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), March 11 (IANS) Women from self-help groups in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh are making remarkable strides towards financial independence by producing and selling a variety of handmade products.

The initiative, which combines skill development and government support, has empowered local women, making them self-reliant and economically stronger.

Members of groups like the Adarsh Self-Help Group and Om Namah Shivaya Self-Help Group have been trained under the Namami Gange initiative by the Indian Wildlife Institute. Women have been imparted training in skills with the help of which they are creating a range of products.

These products include organic jams, pickles, chutneys, and handcrafted cloth bags. The items so produced are now being sold at local stalls. Officials told IANS that the items are attracting significant attention from customers.

Babita Kaushal, a member of the Adarsh Self-Help Group, shared that the products made by the women are in high demand, and they are receiving good prices in the market. She added that the support from central government schemes has further encouraged women to become financially independent.

“By utilising these schemes, we have been able to establish our own source of income and contribute to our household economy,” she said.

Parvati Devi, a resident of Phoolpur village and member of the Om Namah Shivaya Self-Help Group, highlighted that the food products prepared by the women are completely organic and have been well-received by buyers.

Parvati further told IANS that the combination of skill development training and government support has enabled women to take active part in income-generating activities. This way they have been able to improve their social and economic status.

Officials and residents said that the initiative has not only provided women with a stable source of income but has also created awareness about entrepreneurship and self-reliance in rural areas. Such programmes demonstrate the potential of self-help groups in transforming local communities and empowering women to achieve financial independence.

These women are becoming role models for others with exposure in the market.

--IANS

brt/pgh