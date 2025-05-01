"Seemanchal will teach lesson to those...": AIMIM Chief Owaisi announces to contest Bihar elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar elections, with a strong focus on the Seemanchal region. Owaisi revealed that the party has already announced its candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency.

Owaisi will address public meetings in Bahadurganj on May 3 and another location on May 4 as part of the party's election campaign. He also expressed optimism about AIMIM's performance in the elections.

"We will contest the Bihar elections. We have also announced our candidate from Bahadurganj. I have a public meeting in Bahadurganj on May 3 and at another place on the 4th. We will fight well and our candidates will be more successful than last time and the people of Seemanchal will teach a lesson to those who have stolen our MLAs," said Owaisi.

Notably, AIMIM secured five seats from the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. However, in 2022, four of its MLAs defected to the RJD, leaving AIMIM with only one legislator.

AIMIM expanded its presence in Bihar, winning five Legislative Assembly seats in 2020 under the leadership of Akhtarul Iman, who joined the party in 2015.

AIMIM aims to rebuild its base and reclaim lost ground in the upcoming polls.

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal has slammed the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in Bihar, terming it "mismatched" and said both parties want to "reduce each other's "stature."

He said the two parties are in competition and want to be bigger than the other.

"The alliance of Congress and RJD is a mismatched alliance. Their agenda is to reduce each other's stature. RJD will never want Congress to increase its base again in Bihar, and Congress wants to be bigger than RJD in Bihar. It is a game of hide and seek between the two. This is a mismatched alliance," Jaiswal told reporters in Patna.

Jaiswal made the remarks after a meeting of Congress leaders and RJD at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss strategy and seat sharing for the assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

