Seeman files nomination from Karaikudi, slams ‘freebie culture'

Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu), March 30 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi's (NTK) chief coordinator, Seeman, on Monday filed his nomination from the Karaikudi Assembly constituency for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

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Seeman arrived at the election office set up at the Devakottai Sub Collector's Office along with his family members.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting his personal and cultural values, he sought the blessings of his mother before submitting his nomination papers to the authorities.

The moment was witnessed by party workers and supporters who had gathered outside the office in significant numbers.

As part of the nomination process, a second set of papers was also filed in the name of his wife, Kayalvizhi, who has been listed as the substitute candidate.

This is a standard electoral practice to ensure continuity in case of any unforeseen disqualification or withdrawal.

Soon after filing his nomination, Seeman addressed the media and launched a sharp critique of what he described as the "freebie culture" promoted by Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded statement, he questioned the logic behind distributing consumer goods such as mixers, grinders, and washing machines to the public. "Who asked you for coupons to buy mixers, grinders, or washing machines?" he asked, expressing frustration over what he sees as misplaced welfare priorities.

According to Seeman, such policies have conditioned people to depend on material giveaways rather than demanding structural improvements.

He argued that the real needs of the public lie elsewhere.

Referring to public transport, Seeman said that people are not merely asking for free bus services but are instead demanding quality infrastructure and reliable systems.

"Did anyone ask for free buses, or are they asking for better buses?" he remarked.

Highlighting fiscal concerns, Seeman pointed out that state budgets often run into deficits, raising questions about the sustainability of such welfare schemes.

"Every budget shows a deficit—then why continue announcing such freebies?" he asked, calling for a more responsible and development-oriented approach to governance.

Seeman’s remarks signal that his campaign will strongly focus on economic accountability and a shift away from populist measures, positioning himself as a challenger to established political narratives in the state.

--IANS

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