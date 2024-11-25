Security forces recover arms, ammunition from various districts of Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, recovered weapons, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, and warlike stores (WLS) from several districts of Manipur, according to a press statement from Assam Rifles.

The recovery was made from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Jiribam and Tengnoupal of Manipur in various joint operations.

Soon after receiving intelligence regarding an infiltration attempt across the Indo-Myanmar border near Moreh, in Tengnoupal district, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation on November 17. After observing suspicious movements, the troops and the infiltrators engaged in a firefight and approximately six to seven infiltrators were reportedly injured. One security personnel was also injured, however, he was immediately given the necessary medical assistance and is currently in stable condition.

A thorough search operation was conducted in the area, resulting in the recovery of significant war-like stores. The items seized include one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one MA1 rifle, Lathode bombs, Rifle grenades, Mortar bombs, ammunition, and war-like stores.

As per the release, in the Churachandpur district, the Indian Army, in coordination with the CRPF launched an intelligence-based joint operation in H Kotlian Area of the district on November 20 and it led to the recovery of warlike stores to include one improvised mortar with ammunition (electric ignition).

In a joint operation of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, the security forces apprehended two cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Porompat. The operation, conducted on the evening of November 23, resulted in the arrest of two individuals and recovery of a 9mm Beretta pistol and ammunition. The arrested individuals and the weapons were handed over to Manipur Police, the release added.

Further, the release said, "In a resolute step towards restoring and maintaining normalcy in Jiribam, a joint search and combing operation by columns from Assam Rifles in coordination with CRPF, Manipur Police, and IRB was successfully conducted on 24 November 2024. The operation commenced at 6 AM and covered sensitive locations, including Mongbung Kuki, Mongbung Meitei, Zairawn, Balijuri, and Kashimpur. 400 troops from various security forces participated in the operation."

"With meticulous planning and flawless execution, three joint teams conducted simultaneous operations, ensuring a comprehensive sweep of the identified areas. Key ingress and egress routes were secured to prevent movement of miscreants. Security Forces equipped with Explosive Detection dogs, Deep Search Metal Detectors, and drones, carried out detailed search operations of areas on the fringes of PS Jiribam and Jakuradhar/ Borobekra. The teams also used quadcopters for effective surveillance augmenting the efforts of ground parties," it added.

The release stated, "The operation resulted in defusing of an Improvised Device and a Grenade attached to a trip wire, placed by miscreants in a jungle trail. Three illegal bunkers in general area rubber garden were also dismantled, demonstrating the resolve of the security forces to remove all threats to peace. Security forces are intensifying vigilance on access routes to Jiribam District. Likely trouble spots and key instigators have been identified and are under discreet surveillance."

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, conducted a joint search operation in the Longajang area of Lunkhongjang ridges, Kangpokpi District on November 24 and recovered a .303 rifle, a SBBL gun, two 9mm pistols, a long-range mortar ammunition and war like stores. The recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police. (ANI)

