Security forces neutralise two Maoists in Chhattisgarh, intensify anti-LWE ops

Raipur, Sep 17 (IANS) In a renewed crackdown against Maoists, security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district neutralised two armed Maoists during a fierce encounter in the forested region of Mankeli-Gorna.

The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and supported by the CRPF and local police, followed credible Intelligence reports of Maoists' presence in the area.

The joint team launched a search mission early Wednesday morning, venturing into the dense forests of Southwestern Bijapur.

As they approached the suspected hideout, Maoists lying in ambush opened fire, triggering an intense hour-long gunfight.

Security personnel retaliated with precision, ultimately recovering the bodies of two Maoists along with a cache of weapons, including a .303 rifle, a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), and explosive materials.

Senior police officers of Bijapur said that the bodies were transported to the district headquarters for identification and further investigation.

The encounter site remains active, with intermittent firing reported as forces continue combing operations in the region.

This latest success adds to the growing pressure on the outlawed CPI (Maoist) network, which has seen a series of setbacks in recent months.

Security forces have intensified operations across Bastar and Dantewada, leading to the surrender of senior Maoist commanders, arrests of active cadres, and significant seizures of arms and propaganda material.

In a surprising development, the Maoist Party’s central spokesperson, Abhay, issued a pamphlet on Tuesday announcing a temporary halt to armed conflict.

The statement called on the Central government to form a committee for peace negotiations and proposed a one-month ceasefire to allow internal consultations among Maoist leadership.

An email address was also shared for official correspondence, signaling a potential shift in strategy from confrontation to dialogue.

Despite the overture, security agencies remain cautious.

Officials emphasise that while peace talks are welcome, operations will continue to ensure civilian safety and dismantle militant infrastructure.

As Chhattisgarh grapples with decades of insurgency, the latest encounter underscores both the resilience of security forces and the evolving dynamics of Maoist engagement.

The government’s dual approach—firm action on the ground and openness to dialogue—may prove pivotal in shaping the region’s future.

--IANS

sktr/pgh