Security forces defuse tension over land dispute in Manipur village

Imphal, June 15 (IANS) Tension erupted in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday over a dispute over the farming of a paddy field and the land ownership row, but was defused with the deployment of additional security forces in the area, officials said.

A police official said that on Sunday morning, a farmer, belonging to the Meitei community from Leitanpokpi areas, went with a tractor to plough a paddy field in Sadu Lampak village in Imphal East near a Kuki tribal inhabited village.

"Some Kuki villagers nearby came and objected, claiming that the paddy field does not belong to the Meitei community farmer. In the meantime, some people of the Meitei community, who were nearby, also came to the spot. Some videos were circulated saying Kukis have come down to stop Meitei farmers," the official said.

Central and state security forces, led by senior officials, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The official said that additional forces led by Imphal East's Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwan and other officials also responded to the situation.

Police authorities have urged the people not to believe in rumours. A local farmer said that as the agricultural season nears its peak, unresolved land access disputes and the lack of effective protection for farmers continue to deepen ethnic divides and fuel unrest in conflict-affected areas of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered some arms and ammunition, including a .303 rifle and self-loading rifles from Thoubal district.

The security forces also intercepted a car coming from Chelep towards Tengnoupal at the Sita Motor Vehicles Check Post on Saturday. On checking the vehicle, a black polythene packet suspected to contain over 4 kg of opium was found at the rear seat of the vehicle. Accordingly, the items were seized, and four individuals who were in the vehicle were also arrested.

