Security forces arrest five militants; recover mortars, IEDs in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 8 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur have arrested five hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits and recovered several mortars and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from areas along the India-Myanmar border during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said the mortars and IEDs were recovered from the Yangoubung area along the India-Myanmar border under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district. Later, these explosives were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

Manipur shares a 398-km unfenced border with Myanmar, which serves as a key transit route for the smuggling of drugs -- particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets -- as well as arms, ammunition and other contraband into India.

The official said that the five arrested militants belonged to the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). They were apprehended from three districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching.

The arrested militants were allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including extortion through forcible collection of “subscriptions” from traders, contractors, government employees and members of the public.

Meanwhile, a joint team of security forces and the Forest Department destroyed around 70 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Sihai hill range under the Ukhrul police station in Ukhrul district.

The operation effectively foiled an attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores of rupees, officials said.

Four huts found at the poppy cultivation sites were also dismantled and destroyed.

Security forces comprising both central and state agencies continue to carry out extensive counter-insurgency operations, including search operations and area domination drives, in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across Manipur.

A total of 114 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across the state in both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of insurgents and suspicious vehicles.

Security personnel are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

The Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours or fall prey to fake videos circulating on social media. “The authenticity of any audio or video clip should be verified with the Central Control Room. Uploading or circulating fake content on social media will invite legal action,” a police statement warned.

--IANS

sc/dpb