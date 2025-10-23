Security cooperation, integrated check posts top agenda at India, Bhutan border talks

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A roadmap for integrated check posts and capacity building for security personnel were discussed during a review meeting between India and Bhutan on bilateral security cooperation and border management, an official said on Thursday.

Both delegations expressed satisfaction at the cordial and constructive discussions and reiterated their resolve to work together towards ensuring a safe, secure and prosperous border region, the official said in a statement.

The discussions also covered capacity building for Bhutan’s police, it said, adding that both the sides reviewed bilateral security cooperation and border management issues, including mobile signal spill over, future roadmap for Integrated Check Posts, maintenance of boundary pillars and cross-border movement.

The 14th India-Bhutan Meeting on Border Management and Security was held in Thimphu, Bhutan from October 16–17.

The Indian delegation was led by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Sonam Wangyel, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian delegation included officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal, Land Ports Authority of India, Department of Telecommunications, Narcotics Control Bureau, Survey of India, Customs and representatives from Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on the occasion of Diwali, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday shared greetings and wished harmony, and new beginnings.

In a post on X, the Bhutanese PM said: “Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. May the light of this festival guide us towards hope, harmony, and new beginnings.”

In July, a delegation of Indian foreign ministry held wide-ranging discussions in Thimpu on all aspects of bilateral cooperation - including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity and trade infrastructure, technology, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.

During the official visit, the Indian Foreign Secretary received an audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also called on the country's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay besides Minister of Foreign Affairs D N Dhungyel.

The Foreign Secretary, along with his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden, co-chaired the 3rd India Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhutan in March this year, had announced the Indian government's development support of Nu. 100 billion (INR 10,000 crore) for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan period.

--IANS

rch/pgh